Yash-Kiara's 'Toxic' gets release date: When to watch it
Heads up, movie fans: Yash and Kiara Advani are teaming up for "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups," landing in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, this film is shot in both Kannada and English, plus dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—so it's set to reach a lot of people.
How will it be released?
"Toxic" is set for a theatrical release.
With its multilingual approach and a mix of action and emotion (including Hollywood-level stunts), the film aims to connect with audiences all over India and beyond.
What's next for the team?
The team just wrapped an intense 45-day shoot in Mumbai featuring big action scenes from Hollywood stunt director JJ Perry.
Next stop: Bengaluru for the final scenes later this September.
And right after Mumbai, Yash is heading to London for some international collabs before filming picks back up.