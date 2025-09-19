Yash-Kiara's 'Toxic' gets release date: When to watch it Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Heads up, movie fans: Yash and Kiara Advani are teaming up for "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups," landing in theaters worldwide on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, this film is shot in both Kannada and English, plus dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—so it's set to reach a lot of people.