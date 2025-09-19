'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda to lead 'Shakti Shalini'
Aneet Padda, who made waves with her debut in Saiyaara just a couple of months ago, is set to headline the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.
The film is part of Dinesh Vijan's growing horror-comedy universe and will kick off production by the end of 2025.
Padda steps into a role originally announced for Kiara Advani, after completing her look test and photoshoot.
Other details about the film
The director's chair is still up for grabs, with Aditya Sarpotdar and Ajitpal Singh being considered.
Shakti Shalini will follow Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, releasing this Diwali.
Meanwhile, Vijan is also lining up Chamunda with Alia Bhatt for May 2026 as part of his expanding universe.
An official announcement on Shakti Shalini is expected soon, but it already looks like another big step for Padda's rising career.