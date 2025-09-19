'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda to lead 'Shakti Shalini'

Other details about the film

The director's chair is still up for grabs, with Aditya Sarpotdar and Ajitpal Singh being considered.

Shakti Shalini will follow Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thama, releasing this Diwali.

Meanwhile, Vijan is also lining up Chamunda with Alia Bhatt for May 2026 as part of his expanding universe.

An official announcement on Shakti Shalini is expected soon, but it already looks like another big step for Padda's rising career.