Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar (46) passes away
Robo Shankar, a favorite in Tamil comedy and cinema, passed away in Chennai on Thursday evening at age 46. He had been dealing with liver and kidney issues and was recently diagnosed with jaundice.
After collapsing at home, he was taken to a private hospital but sadly didn't make it.
His funeral is set for Friday with family, colleagues from the film industry, and fans expected to gather for the final rites.
His career and legacy
Shankar started out making people laugh on Tamil television before breaking into movies.
He went on to share the screen with top stars and left his mark in films like Idharkuthaane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Maari, and Viswasam.
Fans and colleagues are remembering him online for his humor and warmth—he leaves behind his wife and daughter.