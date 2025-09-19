Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar (46) passes away Entertainment Sep 19, 2025

Robo Shankar, a favorite in Tamil comedy and cinema, passed away in Chennai on Thursday evening at age 46. He had been dealing with liver and kidney issues and was recently diagnosed with jaundice.

After collapsing at home, he was taken to a private hospital but sadly didn't make it.

His funeral is set for Friday with family, colleagues from the film industry, and fans expected to gather for the final rites.