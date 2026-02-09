Oscar-nominated Brazilian thriller 'The Secret Agent' gets India release date
The buzzed-about Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent (O Agente Secreto), fresh off its Oscar nomination, lands in Indian cinemas on February 27, 2026.
Directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, the film is set in Recife during the 1977 military dictatorship and Carnival, following widower Armando as he searches for his son while evading dangerous hitmen.
The film will be released in theaters across India
You can catch The Secret Agent on the big screen across India, thanks to distributor PictureWorks.
'The Secret Agent' currently holds 98% on Rotten Tomatoes
Critics are loving it—Rotten Tomatoes has it at a stellar 98% from reviewers.