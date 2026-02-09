Oscar-nominated Brazilian thriller 'The Secret Agent' gets India release date Entertainment Feb 09, 2026

The buzzed-about Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent (O Agente Secreto), fresh off its Oscar nomination, lands in Indian cinemas on February 27, 2026.

Directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, the film is set in Recife during the 1977 military dictatorship and Carnival, following widower Armando as he searches for his son while evading dangerous hitmen.