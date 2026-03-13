Oscars 2026: Best Casting nominees announced

Why this category matters so much

This move comes after decades of advocacy by the Casting Society (founded in 1982) and casting directors, with Destiny Lilly serving as the organization's current president.

She believes casting is about more than just filling roles: it's about shaping stories and characters in ways even AI can't replicate.

The first-ever Oscar for casting will be handed out on March 15, 2026, finally giving these unsung heroes their due.