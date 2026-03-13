Oscars 2026: Best Casting nominees announced
The 2026 Oscars are adding a brand-new category: Best Achievement in Casting.
For the first time, casting directors, those behind-the-scenes pros who pick the actors that make movies memorable, are getting their own moment in the spotlight.
Nominees include Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent), Nina Gold (Hamnet), Cassandra Kulukundis ( One Battle After Another), Francine Maisler (Sinners), and Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme).
Why this category matters so much
This move comes after decades of advocacy by the Casting Society (founded in 1982) and casting directors, with Destiny Lilly serving as the organization's current president.
She believes casting is about more than just filling roles: it's about shaping stories and characters in ways even AI can't replicate.
The first-ever Oscar for casting will be handed out on March 15, 2026, finally giving these unsung heroes their due.