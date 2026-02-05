OTT: When, where to watch Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab'
The Telugu romantic horror comedy The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is hitting JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium on February 6.
Alongside Prabhas, you'll see Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.
The film first released in theaters on January 9 but now comes to streaming in an extended version after some technical hiccups.
Where and when to watch the film
You can catch The Raja Saab on JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium starting February 6.
Looking back at film's journey
Despite a big cast, reviews were mixed. The movie runs over three hours (3h 10m), and some audience members suggested trimming 10-15 minutes; critics called out its messy plot and cheesy effects.
It received negative reviews from several outlets, with at least one critic suggesting fan service took priority over storytelling—even though Prabhas gave it his all.