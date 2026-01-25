Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan honored
India just revealed its Padma Award winners for 2026—131 awards were approved across fields like art, social work, and sports.
This year's list includes recipients from diverse and underserved backgrounds.
Big names meet everyday changemakers
Malayalam superstar Mammootty and iconic singer Alka Yagnik bagged the Padma Bhushan, while actor R Madhavan got the Padma Shri for his impact on Indian cinema.
The awards also remembered legends we lost—Bollywood's Dharmendra, Kerala's V.S. Achuthanandan, and ad guru Piyush Pandey were honored posthumously.
It's a reminder that India values both grassroots champions and cultural icons—celebrating those making noise on big screens as well as those quietly changing lives behind the scenes.