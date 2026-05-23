Pandiraaj wraps 'Parimala & Co' in 45 days, praises cast Entertainment May 23, 2026

Director Pandiraaj just wrapped up filming Parimala & Co in a speedy 45 days. At the pre-release event, he credited his quick-moving team and described the cast as "one take artistes," showing some real appreciation for their work.

Jayaram and Urvasi lead the film.