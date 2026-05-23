Pandiraaj wraps 'Parimala & Co' in 45 days, praises cast
Entertainment
Director Pandiraaj just wrapped up filming Parimala & Co in a speedy 45 days. At the pre-release event, he credited his quick-moving team and described the cast as "one take artistes," showing some real appreciation for their work.
Jayaram and Urvasi lead the film.
Pandiraaj's 12th film blends comedy thriller
This marks Pandiraaj's 12th movie, blending comedy with thriller elements and focusing on a family with unique personalities.
Alongside Jayaram and Urvasi, you'll spot Santhosh Sobhan, Sanchana Krishnamoorthy, Yogi Babu, Mysskin, Sandy, Ananthika Sanalkumar Singam Puli, and Baks.