'Paradha' not doing well hurts me: Anupama Parameswaran
Actor Anupama Parameswaran shared her honest feelings about her Telugu film Paradha not doing well at the box office.
Following the release of Bison Kaalamaadan, she admitted, "I am very disappointed with Paradha's response, really sad as well. That's the truth and I accept it."
More about 'Paradha'
Paradha, directed by Praveen Kandregula, featured Anupama as Subbalakshmi—a woman challenging village traditions.
Despite positive reviews for her performance, the film barely made ₹48 lakh in its opening weekend against a ₹15 crore budget.
Released in both Telugu and Malayalam, it struggled to pull in crowds and had a very short theatrical run.
Anupama's other releases in 2025
Even with Paradha falling short, 2025 has been busy for Anupama. She's appeared in six South Indian films this year.
While Paradha and Kishkindhapuri didn't click, movies like Dragon, The Pet Detective, and Bison Kaalamaadan found success.
She's staying positive and moving forward with more projects on the way.