'Paradha' not doing well hurts me: Anupama Parameswaran Entertainment Oct 22, 2025

Actor Anupama Parameswaran shared her honest feelings about her Telugu film Paradha not doing well at the box office.

Following the release of Bison Kaalamaadan, she admitted, "I am very disappointed with Paradha's response, really sad as well. That's the truth and I accept it."