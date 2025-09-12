'Paradha' on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, plot, cast Entertainment Sep 12, 2025

Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran and directed by Praveen Kandregula, is now available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release in August 2025.

Available in Telugu and Malayalam with English subtitles, the film follows a young girl's fight to reclaim her dignity after her face is accidentally revealed against village customs—set against a rural backdrop.