'Paradha' on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, plot, cast
Paradha, starring Anupama Parameswaran and directed by Praveen Kandregula, is now available on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical release in August 2025.
Available in Telugu and Malayalam with English subtitles, the film follows a young girl's fight to reclaim her dignity after her face is accidentally revealed against village customs—set against a rural backdrop.
New additions to the cast and crew
With Sangeetha and Darshana Rajendran joining the cast and music by Gopi Sundar, Paradha dives into themes of empowerment and personal freedom.
Reviews were mixed—some loved its emotional depth while others found the pacing slow—but streaming now gives more people a chance to connect with its message about challenging old norms.