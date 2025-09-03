Next Article
Parag Tyagi sets up Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation
Actor Parag Tyagi has set up the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation in memory of his late wife, aiming to support underprivileged kids' education and women's empowerment—two causes that meant a lot to her.
He announced on Instagram that all revenue from Shefali's YouTube channel will go toward funding the foundation.
Foundation to run on Tyagi's social media promos
Tyagi thanked everyone for their support and shared that proceeds from his own social media promos will also help the cause.
The announcement touched many online, with fans and celebs chiming in—one comment summed it up: "We will never forget her."
The foundation is all about keeping Shefali's passion for helping others alive.