'Param Sundari' isn't 'Chennai Express' repeat, say Janhvi, Sidharth
Entertainment
Aug 27, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are clearing the air about their new film Param Sundari, after fans started comparing it to Shah Rukh Khan's 2013 hit Chennai Express.

While both movies feature cross-cultural romances, Janhvi says her character is a "half-Malayali, half-Tamilian woman from Kerala," not just a repeat of Deepika Padukone's Tamilian role.

Sidharth calls the comparison "a compliment," but points out that their story and setting are totally different.