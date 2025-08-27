'Param Sundari' isn't 'Chennai Express' repeat, say Janhvi, Sidharth
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are clearing the air about their new film Param Sundari, after fans started comparing it to Shah Rukh Khan's 2013 hit Chennai Express.
While both movies feature cross-cultural romances, Janhvi says her character is a "half-Malayali, half-Tamilian woman from Kerala," not just a repeat of Deepika Padukone's Tamilian role.
Sidharth calls the comparison "a compliment," but points out that their story and setting are totally different.
Film navigates cultural clashes in romance
Set in Kerala's scenic backwaters, the film follows Janhvi and Sidharth as they navigate family expectations and cultural clashes in their relationship.
The trailer sparked some debate online about how Malayalis are represented in Bollywood—especially around Janhvi's accent—but both leads say their film brings something new to the table.
Both actors emphasize film's unique characters, setting
Janhvi notes that Hindi films rarely focus on culturally specific romances—she mentions 2 States (2014), which actually released after Chennai Express.
Both actors agree: while they respect earlier films, Param Sundari stands out for its unique characters and setting.
The movie also features Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma in key roles.