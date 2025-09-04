Why was Kriti Sanon thanked in 'Param Sundari's opening disclaimer?

The recently released film Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor , made an impressive debut at the box office. The movie's opening disclaimer included a surprise mention of actor Kriti Sanon and director-producer Luv Ranjan under "Special Thanks," sparking curiosity among viewers. Some speculated that Sanon would make a special appearance in the film, but she did not.

Connection revealed Connection between Sanon and 'Param Sundari' A source told Bollywood Hungama that the connection between Sanon and Param Sundari lies in the title of the film. The track Param Sundari, which featured in her 2021 movie Mimi, became a household name. Since both Mimi and Param Sundari were produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the decision to thank Sanon was a "thoughtful gesture" from the team.

Filmography Sanon's long-standing association with Maddock Films Sanon has a long-standing association with Maddock Films, having worked on seven of their projects. These include Raabta (2017), Arjun Patiala (2019), Luka Chuppi (2019), Mimi (2021), Hum Do Hamare Do (2021), Bhediya (2022), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). She is also reportedly part of Vijan's upcoming projects Cocktail 2 and Bhediya 2.