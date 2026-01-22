Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' finally crosses ₹50cr mark after 12 days

The Tamil political drama Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sreeleela, has finally crossed the ₹50cr mark in its 12-day theatrical run. However, daily collections continue to dwindle. The film earned around ₹26L on its 12th day (Wednesday) with a Tamil occupancy of about 13.11%. Despite a strong start, the film's earnings dropped from ₹75L on day 10 to just ₹26L on day 12.

Occupancy trends 'Parasakthi' witnessed a decline in Tamil occupancy Parasakthi's overall Tamil occupancy stood at 13.11% on its last day. Morning shows had an occupancy of around 11.08%, while afternoon shows saw a slight increase to 15.47%. The evening and night shows recorded occupancies of 12.45% and 13.44%, respectively, indicating limited footfalls in theaters during the second week of its release.

Actor insights Sivakarthikeyan's philosophy and upcoming projects In a recent interview with The New Indian Express, Sivakarthikeyan revealed, "As an actor, my main aim is to do films that get as many people to the theater as possible." He also spoke about his upcoming film Thaai Kizhavi. "Radikaa (Sarathkumar) ma'am leads the film and the rest of the cast are relatively unknown," he added.

Financial recovery 'Parasakthi' OTT and satellite rights sold for ₹95cr Despite its box office struggles, Parasakthi has reportedly recovered nearly 50% of its budget through pre-release deals. The film's OTT streaming rights were sold to ZEE5 for around ₹52cr, while the satellite rights were reportedly acquired by Kalaignar TV for ₹30cr. Saregama Music bought the audio rights for ₹13cr. These deals have helped the makers recover a significant portion of the film's production cost.

