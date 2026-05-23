'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stalls after ₹17.5cr opening weekend Entertainment May 23, 2026

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, started strong but hit a rough patch in its second week.

After earning ₹17.5 crore on opening weekend and ₹29 crore in the first week, collections dropped by 32.5% on day eight to just ₹1.35 crore across India.

The movie now stands at ₹30.35 crore domestically and has made a worldwide total of ₹41.87 crore, including overseas earnings.