'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' stalls after ₹17.5cr opening weekend
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, started strong but hit a rough patch in its second week.
After earning ₹17.5 crore on opening weekend and ₹29 crore in the first week, collections dropped by 32.5% on day eight to just ₹1.35 crore across India.
The movie now stands at ₹30.35 crore domestically and has made a worldwide total of ₹41.87 crore, including overseas earnings.
Khurrana film lags amid competition
Released on May 15 and directed by Mudassar Aziz, this spiritual sequel stars Khurrana with Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. It's facing tough competition from new releases like Chand Mera Dil, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.
The supporting cast, Vijay Raaz and Tigmanshu Dhulia, are part of the film even as the film's box office numbers lag behind expectations.