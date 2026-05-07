'Patriot' Mohanlal Mammootty earns 71.72cr worldwide in week, beats 'Twenty:20'
Entertainment
Patriot, the new action thriller with Malayalam stars Mohanlal and Mammootty, has made a splash by earning ₹71.72 crore worldwide in just one week.
While it didn't light up the box office at home, its overseas success pushed it past their previous hit Twenty:20, which had earned ₹32 crore globally.
'Patriot' India gross 30.22cr, Faasil debated
Out of the total, India net stands at ₹26.05 crore, while India gross is ₹30.22 crore and overseas gross is ₹41.50 crore.
Domestic numbers have been dropping though, with lower occupancy from 17.0% to 15.0%.
Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's performance as the villain is sparking debate. Director Mahesh Narayanan explained that Fahadh's character was meant to be complex and layered, hoping viewers would see the depth behind his choices.