'Patriot' Mohanlal Mammootty earns 71.72cr worldwide in week, beats 'Twenty:20'

'Patriot' India gross 30.22cr, Faasil debated

Out of the total, India net stands at ₹26.05 crore, while India gross is ₹30.22 crore and overseas gross is ₹41.50 crore.

Domestic numbers have been dropping though, with lower occupancy from 17.0% to 15.0%.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil's performance as the villain is sparking debate. Director Mahesh Narayanan explained that Fahadh's character was meant to be complex and layered, hoping viewers would see the depth behind his choices.