Pawan Kalyan praises Kay Kay Menon, actor's response is unmissable
Pawan Kalyan, the popular Telugu actor and politician, just shared that he'd love to work with Bollywood's Kay Kay Menon, calling him a "great actor" in a recent Curly Tales interview.
This shoutout has fans buzzing while Kalyan is busy filming Ustaad Bhagat Singh with director Harish Shankar.
Meanwhile, what's on the work front of both actors?
Kalyan is set to appear in Ustaad Bhagat Singh, where he sports a rugged new look alongside Sreeleela. He also has They Call Him OG lined up for release on September 25.
Meanwhile, Menon stars as Himmat Singh in Special Ops Season 2 on JioHotstar.