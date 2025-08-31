Pawan Kalyan's 'Allu' visit amid family tensions melts hearts
A heartfelt moment went viral as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan visited Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home to offer condolences after the loss of Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam.
The video captured Kalyan comforting both Arjun and his father, producer Allu Aravind.
Kanakaratnam, who was married to veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away at 94 on Saturday, August 30, with her last rites held the same day in Kokapet.
Visit amid ongoing buzz about tensions between families
Kalyan's visit stood out because it came amid ongoing buzz about tensions between the 'Konidela' and 'Allu' families—fueled by fan rivalries and political differences (especially after Arjun supported a rival candidate in recent elections).
The visit was widely seen as a demonstration of family solidarity despite ongoing rumors and political differences.