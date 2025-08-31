Pawan Kalyan's 'Allu' visit amid family tensions melts hearts Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

A heartfelt moment went viral as Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan visited Allu Arjun's Hyderabad home to offer condolences after the loss of Arjun's grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam.

The video captured Kalyan comforting both Arjun and his father, producer Allu Aravind.

Kanakaratnam, who was married to veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah, passed away at 94 on Saturday, August 30, with her last rites held the same day in Kokapet.