Box office: 'Lokah' beats 'Jersey,' 'Mahanati' with record collections

'Lokah' is on track to become highest-grossing woman-led film in Kerala

The movie started strong with ₹3.2 crore on day one, then kept climbing—₹4.5 crore on day two, a huge ₹9 crore on day three, and ₹11.3 crore on day four.

With ₹16 crore coming from Kerala alone, Lokah is not only holding its own against other local releases but also aiming to break the record set by Mahanati for female-led films in Kerala.

Its success highlights the growing popularity of regional superhero stories.