Box office: 'Lokah' beats 'Jersey,' 'Mahanati' with record collections
Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, a Malayalam superhero film starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is making waves at the box office.
Released by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films on a modest budget, it pulled in an impressive ₹28 crore across India in just four days.
Even with tough competition from big names like Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil, Lokah is on track to become Kerala's highest-grossing woman-led film.
'Lokah' is on track to become highest-grossing woman-led film in Kerala
The movie started strong with ₹3.2 crore on day one, then kept climbing—₹4.5 crore on day two, a huge ₹9 crore on day three, and ₹11.3 crore on day four.
With ₹16 crore coming from Kerala alone, Lokah is not only holding its own against other local releases but also aiming to break the record set by Mahanati for female-led films in Kerala.
Its success highlights the growing popularity of regional superhero stories.