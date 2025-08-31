Ram Charan meets Karnataka CM while shooting 'Peddi' Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

While shooting his new movie Peddi in Mysore, Telugu star Ram Charan met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The CM posted about their chat on X, saying, "Telugu actor Ram Charan, who is participating in the shooting of 'Peddi' movie, met me today in Mysore and had a conversation for a while."