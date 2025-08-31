Next Article
Ram Charan meets Karnataka CM while shooting 'Peddi'
While shooting his new movie Peddi in Mysore, Telugu star Ram Charan met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The CM posted about their chat on X, saying, "Telugu actor Ram Charan, who is participating in the shooting of 'Peddi' movie, met me today in Mysore and had a conversation for a while."
More about 'Peddi'
Filming was briefly halted after the passing of Allu Kanakaratnam (wife of veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah), with Charan stepping away for family.
Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma alongside Charan.
With AR Rahman's music, the movie is set to release March 27, 2026 (Charan's birthday).