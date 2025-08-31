Box office: 'Param Sundari' collects ₹24cr+ in just 3 days
Param Sundari, a fresh romantic comedy from director Tushar Jalota and Maddock Films, stars Sidharth Malhotra as a wealthy Delhi guy who finds love with Janhvi Kapoor's character, a traditional Kerala woman running her family's homestay—all thanks to an AI matchmaking app.
The film dropped on August 29, 2025, and is already making waves.
'Param Sundari' outshines 11 Bollywood films from 2025
The movie kicked off with ₹7.25cr on day one, increased to ₹9cr Saturday, and added another ₹8.14cr by Sunday evening—bringing its three-day total to about ₹24.64cr.
It's expected to cross the ₹25cr mark by the end of its first weekend.
Despite a mid-range budget of nearly ₹50cr, it has already outperformed the lifetime earnings of 11 other Bollywood releases in 2025.
Why you should watch the film in theaters
Fans are vibing with Param Sundari's mix of modern romance and South Indian tradition, plus the fun chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi and some catchy tunes.
The steady box office climb shows audiences are into rom-coms that blend cultures and offer something fresh.
If you're into feel-good stories with a twist, this one might be worth checking out.