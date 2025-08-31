Box office: 'Param Sundari' collects ₹24cr+ in just 3 days

'Param Sundari' outshines 11 Bollywood films from 2025

The movie kicked off with ₹7.25cr on day one, increased to ₹9cr Saturday, and added another ₹8.14cr by Sunday evening—bringing its three-day total to about ₹24.64cr.

It's expected to cross the ₹25cr mark by the end of its first weekend.

Despite a mid-range budget of nearly ₹50cr, it has already outperformed the lifetime earnings of 11 other Bollywood releases in 2025.