AI artist signs record deal, raising eyebrows in music industry Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

AI is making big waves in music.

British creator Oliver McCann (aka imoliver) just became the first AI artist to sign with an independent record label, Hallwood Media, in what's billed as the first time a music label has inked a contract with an AI music creator, after one of his tracks hit three million streams.

This milestone highlights how anyone can make music with AI now—but it also sparks debate about what this means for real musicians and the future of creativity.