AI artist signs record deal, raising eyebrows in music industry
AI is making big waves in music.
British creator Oliver McCann (aka imoliver) just became the first AI artist to sign with an independent record label, Hallwood Media, in what's billed as the first time a music label has inked a contract with an AI music creator, after one of his tracks hit three million streams.
This milestone highlights how anyone can make music with AI now—but it also sparks debate about what this means for real musicians and the future of creativity.
Meanwhile, major labels are suing AI platforms
Major labels like Sony, Universal Music Group, and Warner are pushing back, filing lawsuits against AI platforms such as Suno and Udio over copyright concerns.
On Deezer, nearly one in five new uploads are AI-generated, though these tracks haven't taken over listener charts yet.
As legal battles play out, the music industry is figuring out how to balance tech innovation with protecting artists.