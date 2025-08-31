'Lilo & Stitch' live-action film heads to OTT: Details Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Disney's live-action take on "Lilo & Stitch" is coming to JioHotstar (also accessible via OTTplay Premium) on September 3, 2025.

The film brings the beloved 2002 animated story to life with CGI magic and focuses on friendship, family, and healing.

You can watch it in Hindi, English, Tamil, or Kannada—so there's something for everyone.