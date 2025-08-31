Next Article
'Lilo & Stitch' live-action film heads to OTT: Details
Disney's live-action take on "Lilo & Stitch" is coming to JioHotstar (also accessible via OTTplay Premium) on September 3, 2025.
The film brings the beloved 2002 animated story to life with CGI magic and focuses on friendship, family, and healing.
You can watch it in Hindi, English, Tamil, or Kannada—so there's something for everyone.
Cast and crew of the film
Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo, a lonely orphan who finds an unlikely friend in the alien Stitch (who she mistakes for a dog).
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong plays her sister Nani, with Zach Galifianakis and Tia Carrere also joining the cast.
The movie was a huge hit in theaters earlier this year, earning over $1 billion worldwide—a real testament to its heartwarming appeal.