Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna to play ghost in 'Kanchana 4'
Rashmika Mandanna is stepping into the world of horror-comedy with Kanchana 4, where she'll play a ghost for the first time.
Directed by Raghava Lawrence and also starring Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi, this casting is already creating buzz among fans across India.
What's special about this film?
The Kanchana series is famous for its fun mix of scares and laughs, and Lawrence has built a loyal following in Tamil cinema.
With horror comedies getting more popular lately, all eyes are on Kanchana 4 to see if it can deliver another pan-India hit—especially with Rashmika's new spooky avatar in the spotlight.