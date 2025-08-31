Ranbir-Jitendra's BTS video sparks rumors of collaboration; fans go crazy Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

A behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir Kapoor and Panchayat's Jitendra Kumar is making waves online.

The two are seen together in what looks like a video shoot, and fans are buzzing about a possible new advertisement.

The unusual duo—Ranbir from Brahmastra and Jitendra from Panchayat—has definitely piqued everyone's curiosity.