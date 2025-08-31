Next Article
Ranbir-Jitendra's BTS video sparks rumors of collaboration; fans go crazy
A behind-the-scenes video of Ranbir Kapoor and Panchayat's Jitendra Kumar is making waves online.
The two are seen together in what looks like a video shoot, and fans are buzzing about a possible new advertisement.
The unusual duo—Ranbir from Brahmastra and Jitendra from Panchayat—has definitely piqued everyone's curiosity.
In the clip, both actors rock festive ethnic wear: Ranbir in a yellow kurta pajama, Jitendra in a red kurta with white pajama, hanging out on a balcony set.
Looking ahead, Ranbir has big releases lined up with Love and War (March 2026) and Ramayana (Diwali 2026), while Jitendra is set to return as Sachiv ji in Panchayat Season 4.