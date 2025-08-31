'First Sushant, now...': 'Pavitra Rishta's Usha Nadkarni remembers Priya Marathe
The television industry is mourning the untimely demise of actor Priya Marathe at 38. The Pavitra Rishta actor passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Her co-stars Usha Nadkarni and Anurag Sharma shared heartfelt tributes, remembering her as a warm and talented soul. Nadkarni recalled their time together on the show and expressed disbelief over Marathe's early departure from this world.
'This wasn't the age to leave us'
Speaking to TellyChakkar, Nadkarni said, "Priya was a very quiet girl, she used to only be concerned with her work, never did any masti or interfered with anyone on set." "This wasn't the age to leave us...she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids." "First Sushant (Singh Rajput) left us and now Priya...it's like the heart and soul of Pavitra Rishta have gone."
Nadkarni reminisces about her bond with Marathe
Nadkarni further added, "We spent about five and a half years shooting together, even visiting each other's homes. She was always well-mannered and respectful." "I had last met her at Ankita (Lokhande)'s home two years ago, and sadly, we couldn't meet after that." "I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment..."
'Truly beautiful person...': Sharma mourns loss of friend, colleague
Sharma also took to social media to express his heartbreak. He wrote, "This is so unbelievable, heartbreaking news. I have lost a truly beautiful person, brilliant artist, and a friend." "Thousands of memories spent with you are shuffling through my mind right now, but my hands are shivering. It was an honor to have shared the screen with Priya Marathe." Several fans and her colleagues also took to social media to offer their condolences. May she rest in peace.