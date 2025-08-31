'Kaithi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make acting debut Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind Tamil hits like Kaithi and Vikram, is stepping in front of the camera for the first time.

He's making his acting debut in a new film by Arun Matheswaran, with Mirnaa—who impressed everyone in Jailer—joining him as co-star.

To get ready, Kanagaraj has been training in martial arts, so expect something fresh from him.