Next Article
'Kaithi' director Lokesh Kanagaraj to make acting debut
Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director behind Tamil hits like Kaithi and Vikram, is stepping in front of the camera for the first time.
He's making his acting debut in a new film by Arun Matheswaran, with Mirnaa—who impressed everyone in Jailer—joining him as co-star.
To get ready, Kanagaraj has been training in martial arts, so expect something fresh from him.
Matheswaran to helm the project
Mirnaa starring opposite Kanagaraj has fans talking, especially after her standout role in 'Jailer.'
With Matheswaran's unique direction and this new on-screen duo, there's a lot of excitement about what's coming next for Tamil cinema.
An official announcement is expected soon.