When, where to watch Juhi Parmar's 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki'
What's the story
Juhi Parmar (Kumkum) is set to return to television with a new non-fiction show, Kahaani Har Ghar Ki. The series will showcase the stories of women from small towns in India, focusing on their struggles and triumphs. Issues like emotional neglect, social restrictions, marital challenges, and career sacrifices will be discussed openly. Here's all about its OTT release date and more.
Show details
Premiere on ZEE TV and ZEE5
Kahaani Har Ghar Ki will premiere on ZEE TV and ZEE5 on September 1 at 6:30pm. The show will air every Monday to Friday at the same time. Each episode of the show will feature a woman talking about her personal challenges and successes, whether it be family pressures or marital problems, among other issues.
Host's statement
Parmar is excited for the show
Parmar expressed her excitement for the show, saying, "I have always believed that women's journeys, struggles, and triumphs deserve to be shared." "A show like this is something I have been manifesting for years... Hence, it is my calling." She told India Forums, "The women who are coming on the show are not from another generation. They are, in fact, young girls who are still facing the issues." "And if they are facing those issues, then they are definitely happening."