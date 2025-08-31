When, where to watch Juhi Parmar's 'Kahaani Har Ghar Ki'

Kahaani Har Ghar Ki will premiere on ZEE TV and ZEE5 on September 1 at 6:30pm. The show will air every Monday to Friday at the same time. Each episode of the show will feature a woman talking about her personal challenges and successes, whether it be family pressures or marital problems, among other issues.

Parmar expressed her excitement for the show, saying, "I have always believed that women's journeys, struggles, and triumphs deserve to be shared." "A show like this is something I have been manifesting for years... Hence, it is my calling." She told India Forums, "The women who are coming on the show are not from another generation. They are, in fact, young girls who are still facing the issues." "And if they are facing those issues, then they are definitely happening."