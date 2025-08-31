'Actor was born': Hansal Mehta recalls casting Rajkummar in 'Shahid'

Actor's commitment

Rao dedicated over 11 months to 'Shahid'

Mehta praised Rao for his dedication to the film, saying he "gave the part his immense talent, his passion and over 11 months of his life." He added that Rao became not just a close collaborator but also family. "It's his birthday today. This poster is where it all began. An actor was born. A bond was formed. And we were blessed," Mehta wrote in his Instagram post.