Dev-Rukmini's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with friends, family, and no alcohol
Actor couple Dev and Rukmini brought in Ganesh Chaturthi at home with close friends and family.
Their place was decked out with a gorgeous Ganesha idol, flowers, lights, and diyas.
Sharing a glimpse online, Dev summed up the vibe: "Blessings n only Blessings we need."
These film personalities were part of the festivities
The festivities got even livelier with film stars like Srabanti Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, and Churni Ganguly dropping by.
Their presence added extra sparkle to the evening, blending tradition with a bit of star power for some truly memorable moments.