Ramanand Sagar's son, director-producer Prem Sagar, dies at 84

Prem Sagar, the son of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and a noted producer-cinematographer-director, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 84. He was reportedly unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. A source told NDTV that he was advised to go home on Sunday, and he breathed his last there. May he rest in peace.

Career highlights His work across film and television Sagar was an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, from the 1968 batch. He contributed to several projects under Sagar Arts, the popular production house founded by his father. Apart from producing iconic television shows like Vikram Aur Betaal, Ramayan, and Shri Krishna, he also worked as a cinematographer in films such as Lalkar, Aankhen, and Charas.

Lasting impact Actor Sunil Lahiri mourns the loss Sagar is survived by his son, producer Shiv Sagar. His demise marks the end of a significant chapter in the Indian entertainment industry. He was remembered as soft-spoken and meticulous by his colleagues. Actor Sunil Lahiri, who starred as Laxman in Ramayan, expressed grief over Sagar's passing on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Absolutely shocking news. We lost Prem Sagar ji, son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan. Om Shanti."

Twitter Post Here's the tweet Absolutely shocking news we lost Prem Sagar Ji son of Ramanand Sagar ji of Ramayan Om Shanti 🙏😥 pic.twitter.com/jO7s7wShOW — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) August 31, 2025

Arun Govil's tribute Arun Govil also paid tribute Actor Arun Govil, who led Ramayan, also paid tribute to Sagar. He wrote on X, "The news of the demise of Shri Prem Sagar ji, son of the late Shri Ramanand Sagar ji, who, through Ramayan, brought Lord Shri Ram's dignity, ideals, and teachings to every household via electronic media...is deeply saddening." "We pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give strength to the bereaved family."