Qatar's Sheikha backs Mira Nair's son for NY mayor
Filmmaker Mira Nair has worked closely with Qatar since 2009, getting support from the Doha Film Institute for her movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" and joining cultural events at the 2022 World Cup.
Now, these connections are in the spotlight as Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar publicly backs Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, in his campaign for New York mayor.
Controversy brews over Mamdani's Qatar ties
Some critics are calling out a clash between Nair and Mamdani's progressive values and Qatar's conservative policies.
While Nair continues to praise her Qatari partners, Mamdani insists he has no financial ties to the regime and remains committed to human rights.
The situation highlights how global alliances can get complicated when politics and culture mix.