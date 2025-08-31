Qatar's Sheikha backs Mira Nair's son for NY mayor Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Filmmaker Mira Nair has worked closely with Qatar since 2009, getting support from the Doha Film Institute for her movie "The Reluctant Fundamentalist" and joining cultural events at the 2022 World Cup.

Now, these connections are in the spotlight as Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar publicly backs Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, in his campaign for New York mayor.