Kavya Shree to enter 'Bigg Boss 9 Telugu': Details
Kavya Shree, a popular TV actress and ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu winner Nikhil, is set to enter Bigg Boss 9 Telugu—premiering September 7, 2025 and hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna for the sixth time.
Fans are eager to see how her presence will impact the show.
What's special about her entry?
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is mixing things up with a dual-house setup: celebrities and commoners will live separately.
Commoner contestants are being picked from the Agnipariksha show.
Kavya's entry stands out since she and Nikhil were a popular couple before their breakup, which happened just days before Nikhil entered the Bigg Boss 8 house.
Her past comments on Nikhil stirred up controversy
Kavya made headlines ahead of Bigg Boss 8 by openly criticizing Nikhil on TV, which stirred plenty of conversation online.
She's also been trending recently thanks to a viral reel with Sudigali Sudheer on Aha's Sarkaar 5—so her presence this season is sure to keep people talking.