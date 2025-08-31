Next Article
Honey Singh introduces Charmee Zaveri in 'Mashooqa' music video
Yo Yo Honey Singh just dropped his latest single, "Mashooqa," on Saregama Music.
The track features vocals from Pho and introduces Charmee Zaveri in the music video, and the Mihir Gulati-directed video matches the song's high-energy vibe.
Singh calls Pho's vocals 'next level'
Produced by Shirin Mor and Hitendra Kapopara (with Piyush Jain co-producing), Singh calls "Mashooqa" a boundary-pushing project both musically and visually.
He's especially excited about Zaveri's debut and says Pho's vocals really take the song up a notch.