Brendan Taylor set to become Zimbabwe's highest ODI run-scorer: Stats 

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor is closing in on the great Andy Flower in terms of ODI runs. Taylor, who recently made his ODI comeback, scored a 37-ball 20 in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club. Despite failing for the second successive ODI, Taylor unlocked a massive achievement. He became the second Zimbabwe batter with 6,700-plus ODI runs.

Knock Taylor departs for 20 In the 2nd ODI, Taylor came to the middle after openers Brian Bennett and Ben Curran added a 55-run stand. He took the hosts past 110 alongside Curran. However, his 37-ball 20 included no boundaries. The series opener against SL marked Taylor's comeback to the format. He earlier returned to international cricket after serving a ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code.

Milestone Taylor edges closer to Flower As mentioned, Taylor became only the second player with 6,700-plus ODI runs for Zimbabwe. He is only behind Andy Flower, who slammed 6,786 runs from 213 ODIs at an average of 35.34. In 207 ODIs, Taylor has raced to 6,704 runs at an average of 35.28. He owns the most hundreds for Zimbabwe in the format (11). His tally also includes 39 half-centuries.