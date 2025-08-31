England vs South Africa ODI series: Presenting the statistical preview

The English summer is set to witness an exciting international cricket showdown as England are gearing up to host South Africa in a three-match ODI series, starting on September 2. This series comes after a two-month hiatus for the English team in white-ball cricket. Meanwhile, South Africa arrive with the momentum of a successful 2-1 ODI series win in Australia. Here we decode the statistical preview of the series.

Broadcast details Schedule for the ODI series The first ODI will be played on September 2 at Headingley, starting at 5:30pm IST. The second ODI will take place on September 4 at Lord's, also starting at 5:30pm IST. The third ODI is scheduled for September 7 at The Rose Bowl, but with a slightly earlier start time of 3:30pm IST. Fans in India can watch these matches live on FanCode or Sony Sports Network on television.

H2H SA have an edge over England in overall H2H ODIs As per ESPNcricinfo, across 71 ODI meetings between the two sides, South Africa have claimed 35 wins to England's tally of 30. While one match was tied, five games have not seen results. On English soil, the two teams have squared off 29 times. SA have won nine games with England pocketing 17. Three games have had no results.

Information What is SA's overall record in England? Overall in ODIs, SA have featured in 56 matches on English soil. The Proteas have claimed 22 wins in addition to losing 28. Two games have been tied with four matches not seeing any results.

England squad Uncapped Baker named in England squad Pacer Sonny Baker has received his maiden call-up to the England squad for the ODI series against South Africa. A major boost for the hosts comes in the form of pacer Jofra Archer's inclusion. Harry Brook will continue to lead the team as veterans Jos Buttler, Adil Rashid, and Joe Root will also feature in the series.

Information A look at England's ODI squad Squad: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith.

SA squad South Africa bolstered by Rabada's return The South African squad that has featured in the recent white-ball series against Australia has been strengthened by Kagiso Rabada's return. The veteran missed the Australia ODIs with an ankle injury. Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

ENG Who are England's key players? Root is the highest scorer of England in ODIs with 7,126 runs at an average of 49.14. Having snapped 224 wickets at an average of 32.19, Rashid is one of only three England players with 200-plus wickets in ODIs. Buttler has an average and strike rate of 44.30 and 108.47, respectively, versus SA in ODIs. Archer's best ODI figures of 6/40 came versus South Africa in 2023.

SA Here are England's key players South African cricket prodigy Matthew Breetzke recently became the first player to score 50-plus runs in each of his first four ODIs. Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi claimed fifers in the recent ODI series against Australia. Temba Bavuma owns four 50-plus scores across six ODI innings this year. Aiden Markram has an average and strike rate of 41.75 and 105.69, respectively, in ODIs this year.