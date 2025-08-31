Ben Curran slams half-century in second successive ODI: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe opener Ben Curran continues his rich vein of form in ODI cricket. After scoring a fine 70, Curran slammed another half-century in the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Harare Sports Club. Notably, Curran added two 50-plus stands, with Brian Bennett and Brendan Taylor, during his stay. Sri Lanka had earlier won the toss and elected to field first.
Knock
Curran bolsters Zimbabwe's top order
Curran gave Zimbabwe a fine start alongside Brian Bennett, with the side crossing 50 in under 10 overs. Despite losing Bennett, Curran continued to march forward with Brendan Taylor. The duo took Zimbabwe past 110. Skipper Sean Williams later joined Curran, who fell to Janith Liyanage in the 32nd over. The Zimbabwe batter scored a 95-ball 79 (9 fours).
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Curran brought up a half-century in his second successive ODI. He slammed 70 off 90 balls in the thrilling series opener. In eight ODIs, the Zimbabwe opener has raced to 340 runs at an average of 48.57. His tally includes three 50-plus scores (100s: 1 and 50s: 2). Notably, Curran is yet to play in away ODIs.