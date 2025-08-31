Ben Curran slams half-century in second successive ODI: Stats

Curran gave Zimbabwe a fine start alongside Brian Bennett, with the side crossing 50 in under 10 overs. Despite losing Bennett, Curran continued to march forward with Brendan Taylor . The duo took Zimbabwe past 110. Skipper Sean Williams later joined Curran, who fell to Janith Liyanage in the 32nd over. The Zimbabwe batter scored a 95-ball 79 (9 fours).

Stats

A look at his stats

As mentioned, Curran brought up a half-century in his second successive ODI. He slammed 70 off 90 balls in the thrilling series opener. In eight ODIs, the Zimbabwe opener has raced to 340 runs at an average of 48.57. His tally includes three 50-plus scores (100s: 1 and 50s: 2). Notably, Curran is yet to play in away ODIs.