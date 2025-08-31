Duleep Trophy: Tilak Varma ruled out; Azharuddeen to lead SZONE

South Zone have announced a major change in their squad for the 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final against North Zone. Captain Tilak Varma will not be participating as the match begins on September 4, the day Team India departs for the T20 Asia Cup scheduled in the UAE. Mohammed Azharuddeen of Kerala, who was earlier named the vice-captain, will now lead South Zone in Varma's absence. Meanwhile, Sai Kishore has also been ruled out owing to a finger injury.

Deputy appointment Changes in South Zone squad It is worth noting that Varma has been a mainstay No. 3 batter in India's T20I XI. He was promoted by captain Suryakumar Yadav. Azharuddeen, who replaces Varma as the South Zone skipper, would have Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan as his deputy. Meanwhile, Shaik Rasheed (Andhra) and Ankit Sharma (Puducherry) have been called up as replacements for Varma and Kishore, respectively.

Squad controversy Tilak Varma's inclusion The South Zone selector had initially named Varma the captain despite uncertainty over his availability, a decision that was believed to have drawn criticism from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As of now, the left-handed batter has racked up 1,562 runs from 22 First-Class encounters at an average of 52.06. His tally includes 7 tons and 5 half-centuries.

Information South Zone squad for Duleep Trophy Squad: Mohammed Azharuddeen (captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, Shaikh Rasheed. Standbys: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, and Andre Siddarth.