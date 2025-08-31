Next Article
'The 100': Sagar invites fans to watch Telugu action thriller
The Telugu action crime thriller The 100 just dropped on Amazon Prime Video.
After hitting theaters in July 2025, lead actor Sagar took to social media to invite fans to catch the movie online and experience its gripping story from home.
Cast and crew of the film
The film centers on Vikranth, an IPS officer on probation investigating a jewelry theft that pulls him into a bigger web involving dancer Aarthi and a deeper conspiracy about justice and resilience.
Alongside Sagar, you'll see Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kalyani Natarajan, Anand, Vishnu Priya, Lakshmi Gopala Swamy, Balakrishna, Jayanth, and many more in key roles.
Critics gave it mixed-to-positive reviews.