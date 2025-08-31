'The 100': Sagar invites fans to watch Telugu action thriller

Cast and crew of the film

The film centers on Vikranth, an IPS officer on probation investigating a jewelry theft that pulls him into a bigger web involving dancer Aarthi and a deeper conspiracy about justice and resilience.

Alongside Sagar, you'll see Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Kalyani Natarajan, Anand, Vishnu Priya, Lakshmi Gopala Swamy, Balakrishna, Jayanth, and many more in key roles.

Critics gave it mixed-to-positive reviews.