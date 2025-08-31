Venice: Jude Law's 'Wizard of Kremlin' explores Putin's rise
Jude Law takes on the role of Vladimir Putin in The Wizard of the Kremlin, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival.
Directed by Olivier Assayas and adapted from Giuliano da Empoli's bestselling book, the film explores Putin's rise to power alongside a fictional advisor, Vadim Baranov (played by Paul Dano).
Assayas weaves a tale of power, politics, and manipulation
Instead of focusing just on Putin's backstory, Assayas dives into political manipulation and behind-the-scenes influence—drawing inspiration from real-life strategist Vladislav Sourkov.
The movie is set in the chaotic 1990s, and its themes resonate with today's global tensions.
Filmed in Latvia due to Russian restrictions, it also features Alicia Vikander and competes for top honors at Venice.
Winners will be announced September 6, so keep an eye out!