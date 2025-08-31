Venice: Jude Law's 'Wizard of Kremlin' explores Putin's rise

Assayas weaves a tale of power, politics, and manipulation

Instead of focusing just on Putin's backstory, Assayas dives into political manipulation and behind-the-scenes influence—drawing inspiration from real-life strategist Vladislav Sourkov.

The movie is set in the chaotic 1990s, and its themes resonate with today's global tensions.

Filmed in Latvia due to Russian restrictions, it also features Alicia Vikander and competes for top honors at Venice.

Winners will be announced September 6, so keep an eye out!