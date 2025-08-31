'Koodal' OTT release: Where to watch, plot, cast
Koodal, the Malayalam thriller starring Bibin George, became available on Manorama Max on August 31, 2025, after its June theater release.
Directed by Shanu Kakkoor and written by Shafi Epikkad, the film follows two young women as they face off with their classmate's killer at a remote camp—as Bobby, the camp's director, strives to keep them safe from danger.
Cast and crew of 'Koodal'
The cast features Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Riya, and Gajaraj alongside George (who also wrote Amar Akbar Anthony).
While Koodal got mixed reviews in theaters, it's now part of Manorama Max's growing lineup—joining titles like Shanthamee Rathriyil and the upcoming Flask.
Over on Sony LIV, you can also check out the new web series Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham for more fresh Malayalam content.