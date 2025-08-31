'Koodal' OTT release: Where to watch, plot, cast Entertainment Aug 31, 2025

Koodal, the Malayalam thriller starring Bibin George, became available on Manorama Max on August 31, 2025, after its June theater release.

Directed by Shanu Kakkoor and written by Shafi Epikkad, the film follows two young women as they face off with their classmate's killer at a remote camp—as Bobby, the camp's director, strives to keep them safe from danger.