Shahid wraps up Vishal Bhardwaj's film; teases 'madly different character'

Shahid Kapoor has wrapped up his fourth collaboration with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj . The duo has previously worked together on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Kapoor announced the news on social media , sharing a black-and-white behind-the-scenes photo with Bhardwaj and revealing that their untitled film is complete. He also expressed gratitude to his co-stars Triptii Dimri , Nana Patekar, Disha Patani , and Farida Jalal, among others, for their dedication to the project.

Character revelation Kapoor hints at playing titular character Kapoor also teased his character from the film, hinting that he plays the titular role. "As always it's a new world and a madly different character for me to play. A titular part from him for the 3rd time." He added, "I am one of the KAMINEY I am HAIDER and now I am..." The actor didn't reveal the name of his character but hinted at it being a unique role.

Gratitude expressed 'Watch out for Triptii Dimri's act in this one' Kapoor also took time to thank his co-stars and crew members for their contributions. He wrote, "This post can't be complete without including the stellar cast @tripti_dimri who I had a total blast with." "Watch out for her act in this one. @iamnanapatekar thank you for those oh so layered scenes we got together @official_farida_jalal ji for your warmth and grace."