Sujitha Dhanush to join 'Chinnansiru Kiliye' for special role
Sujitha Dhanush, a familiar face in Tamil TV, is joining the popular daily soap Chinnansiru Kiliye for a special role.
The show, which kicked off in July 2025 and has captivated audiences, is set to get even more interesting with her entry—expect some fresh twists ahead.
Dhanush's career and current projects
Dhanush has been acting since she was a kid and has picked up awards like the Nandi Award for Best Child Artist back in 1987.
She's currently hosting Samayal Express 2 and is known for standout roles in series like Pandian Stores.
With Swathika and Naresh also starring, her arrival is likely to make Chinnansiru Kiliye even more binge-worthy.