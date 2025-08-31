'A Line of Fire' heads to streaming: Check release details

More about the film and its director

Directed by Matt Shapira, the movie mixes fast-paced action with themes of redemption, loyalty, and bravery as Cash faces off against a criminal club.

With a cast that also includes Jason Patric, Katrina Bowden, and Scott Baio, plus buzz from its festival premiere and an IMDb rating (5.6), it's shaping up to be a pick for your next movie night.