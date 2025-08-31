Next Article
'A Line of Fire' heads to streaming: Check release details
Heads up, action fans: "A Line of Fire," starring David A.R. White and Cuba Gooding Jr., is dropping on Prime Video and BmsStream on September 2, 2025.
The film follows ex-FBI agent Jack "Cash" Conroy (White), who tries to focus on family life but gets pulled back into danger when he must protect his ex-partner's niece.
More about the film and its director
Directed by Matt Shapira, the movie mixes fast-paced action with themes of redemption, loyalty, and bravery as Cash faces off against a criminal club.
With a cast that also includes Jason Patric, Katrina Bowden, and Scott Baio, plus buzz from its festival premiere and an IMDb rating (5.6), it's shaping up to be a pick for your next movie night.