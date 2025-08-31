'Not an injury...': Akash Deep on missing Duleep Trophy

Indian pacer Akash Deep has clarified the reason behind his withdrawal from the ongoing Duleep Trophy , India's red-ball competition. Despite being included in the East Zone squad, he pulled out of the tournament. In an official statement, the bowler said that he was not injured but just needed some time off after playing continuously for six months. "There was no injury, just an impact," he told reporters at a recent event.

Stellar show Deep's performance in England series Akash Deep was instrumental on the England tour, picking up 10 wickets in India's Edgbaston Test victory. His performance came as a major boost for the Shubman Gill-led side, especially with Jasprit Bumrah missing from the squad. However, he did admit that playing in such long series can be exhausting. "When you go to England or Australia, it's tough to play five matches," he said.

Clarification Decision to play or rest Akash Deep also clarified that the decision to play or rest is not solely his. He said it depends on the team staff and physios who manage these things. "It's not in my hands. It depends on the team staff and physios. They manage these things," he said. The pacer is now looking forward to the upcoming West Indies Test series starting October.