Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked set for September 4: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be held virtually on Thursday, September 4. The company is expected to unveil two major product lines: the long-rumored Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and the new Galaxy Tab S11 tablet series. Thanks to recent leaks, we have a pretty good idea of what these devices might look like.

Device details Galaxy S25 FE will use Exynos 2400 SoC The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Unlike its more expensive counterparts in the S25 series, this model will not be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chip but by Samsung's own Exynos 2400 processor.

Camera features The device will pack a 4,900mAh battery The Galaxy S25 FE is expected to sport a triple-lens camera system, similar to last year's model. This includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom (also with OIS). For selfies, there will be a 12MP front camera. The device will pack a 4,900mAh battery supporting wired fast charging at up to 45W and wireless charging at up to 15W.

Tablet features Galaxy Tab S11 series to debut alongside S25 FE Along with the smartphone, Samsung is also gearing up to launch its next-gen tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. The standard version is expected to feature an 11-inch AMOLED display while the Ultra will sport a massive 14.6-inch one with peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Both models are likely to come with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for S Pen.

Internal specs Both tablets will support fast charging at up to 45W Both tablets in the Galaxy Tab S11 series are rumored to be powered by the MediaTek 9400 Plus chipset. They could offer storage options of up to 1TB, expandable via microSD. The Ultra model could pack an 11,600mAh battery while the standard version might get an 8,400mAh unit. Both will support fast charging at up to 45W.