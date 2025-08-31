Is Teja Sajja part of Prabhas's 'Kalki' sequel?
What's the story
Teja Sajja, the star of the upcoming Telugu film Mirai, has sparked speculation about a possible role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The rumors were fueled by his recent Instagram Story wishing producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani a happy birthday. The post ended with a cryptic "See you in K," which fans have interpreted as a potential hint about his involvement in Kalki 2898 AD.
Twitter Post
Here's what the actor posted
#TejaSajja in #Kalki2898AD Part 2 ? pic.twitter.com/caHP3Zinik— Prabhas Fan (@ivdsai) August 30, 2025
Speculation
Speculation surrounding 'K' in Sajja's post
Fans have linked the "K" in Sajja's post to Kalki 2898 AD, which was previously referred to as Project K during its production. The film is produced by Dutt Chalasani's production house, further fueling speculation about Sajja's potential involvement. Interestingly, Sajja also used the film's theme music in his post. However, some fans believe the "K" could refer to a different project altogether. No official confirmation has been provided by either Sajja or the film's makers.
Films
Meanwhile, know more about 'Mirai' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel
Meanwhile, Sajja is gearing up for the release of Mirai, in which he plays a superhero. The film is set to hit theaters on September 12 and will feature striking visuals. On the other hand, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is currently in development under director Nag Ashwin. The second part will bring back its original star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.