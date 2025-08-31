LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Is Teja Sajja part of Prabhas's 'Kalki' sequel?
Summarize
Is Teja Sajja part of Prabhas's 'Kalki' sequel?
Teja Sajja's post sparks speculations

Is Teja Sajja part of Prabhas's 'Kalki' sequel?

By Isha Sharma
Aug 31, 2025
03:34 pm
What's the story

Teja Sajja, the star of the upcoming Telugu film Mirai, has sparked speculation about a possible role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The rumors were fueled by his recent Instagram Story wishing producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani a happy birthday. The post ended with a cryptic "See you in K," which fans have interpreted as a potential hint about his involvement in Kalki 2898 AD.

Twitter Post

Here's what the actor posted

Speculation

Speculation surrounding 'K' in Sajja's post

Fans have linked the "K" in Sajja's post to Kalki 2898 AD, which was previously referred to as Project K during its production. The film is produced by Dutt Chalasani's production house, further fueling speculation about Sajja's potential involvement. Interestingly, Sajja also used the film's theme music in his post. However, some fans believe the "K" could refer to a different project altogether. No official confirmation has been provided by either Sajja or the film's makers.

Films

Meanwhile, know more about 'Mirai' and 'Kalki 2898 AD' sequel

Meanwhile, Sajja is gearing up for the release of Mirai, in which he plays a superhero. The film is set to hit theaters on September 12 and will feature striking visuals. On the other hand, the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is currently in development under director Nag Ashwin. The second part will bring back its original star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.