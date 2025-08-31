Is Teja Sajja part of Prabhas's 'Kalki' sequel?

Speculation

Speculation surrounding 'K' in Sajja's post

Fans have linked the "K" in Sajja's post to Kalki 2898 AD, which was previously referred to as Project K during its production. The film is produced by Dutt Chalasani's production house, further fueling speculation about Sajja's potential involvement. Interestingly, Sajja also used the film's theme music in his post. However, some fans believe the "K" could refer to a different project altogether. No official confirmation has been provided by either Sajja or the film's makers.