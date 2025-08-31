Weight-loss drugs can cut heart patients' risk of early death

A recent study has found that weight loss drugs can significantly reduce the risk of hospitalization or early death in heart patients, with semaglutide reducing the risk by 42% and tirzepatide by 58%. The research, presented at the world's largest heart conference in Madrid , focused on a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists. These medications mimic the glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 hormone to induce a feeling of fullness and were initially developed for diabetes treatment.

Research findings Study based on real-world data The study, conducted by US researchers from Mass General Brigham, looked at real-world data from over 90,000 obese heart failure patients with type 2 diabetes. It found that those taking semaglutide were 42% less likely to be hospitalized or die early than a proxy for placebo. Meanwhile, tirzepatide reduced the risk of hospitalization for heart failure or death from any cause by an impressive 58%.

Potential impact GLP-1 targeting medications could be much-needed treatment option The study's author, Dr. Nils Kruger of Brigham and Women's Hospital, said that the findings show GLP-1 targeting medications could be a much-needed treatment option for heart failure patients. He added that while semaglutide and tirzepatide are already known for their weight loss and blood sugar control effects, they might also provide substantial benefits to those with obesity and type 2 diabetes by reducing adverse heart failure outcomes.