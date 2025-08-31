'Pavitra Rishta' actor Priya Marathe (38) dies after cancer battle

Career highlights

Career and achievements

Marathe was a household name in the Marathi television and film industry. She gained immense popularity among Hindi TV viewers for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She was also a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars. Over the years, she earned love and appreciation for her strong performances in shows like Tu Tithe Mi, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and Ya Sukhano Ya, among others. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.