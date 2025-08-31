'Pavitra Rishta' actor Priya Marathe (38) dies after cancer battle
Priya Marathe, a prominent actor in the Marathi entertainment industry, has passed away at the age of 38. She was battling cancer for a long time and succumbed to it on Sunday, per reports. Marathe is remembered for her roles in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. May she rest in peace.
Marathe was a household name in the Marathi television and film industry. She gained immense popularity among Hindi TV viewers for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. She was also a part of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Comedy Circus Ke SuperStars. Over the years, she earned love and appreciation for her strong performances in shows like Tu Tithe Mi, Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji, and Ya Sukhano Ya, among others. She was married to actor Shantanu Moghe.
Tributes pour in for the late actor
The untimely demise of Marathe has left a deep void in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. Her co-stars, friends, and fans have been paying tributes and expressing their condolences on social media. Many remember her as a warm and talented person who was dedicated to her craft. She was followed by 639K people on Instagram and last posted in August 2024.