'Ramayana' to follow pay-per-view model on JioHotstar
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana: Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in lead roles, will be available for purchase on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The deal between JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios marks the platform's first pay-per-view offering of this kind. The film will be streamed in the best quality supported by each device.
Film details
More about 'Ramayana: Part One'
Ramayana: Part One is a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki's epic.
The film stars Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.
Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the cast.
The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English on November 5.
The second part is set for Diwali 2027.
Wider reach
Nita M Ambani on the collaboration
The collaboration between JioHotstar and Prime Focus Studios aims to reach audiences who may not have access to the film in cinemas.
Nita M Ambani, chairperson of JioStar, said, "Ramayana is one of India's greatest civilizational treasures - a story that has shaped our conscience, inspired our imagination, and guided the way we live for centuries."
"It is our privilege to present this grand cinematic vision of Ramayana to families across the country."
Production details
International talent has worked on the film
The production of Ramayana: Part One involved an international team for its music, visuals, and action sequences.
Academy Award-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have worked on the film's music.
Ravi Bansal and Ramsey Avery handled production design, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris oversaw the action.
The film was designed with IMAX and other premium large formats in mind, mixing Indian and international talent.