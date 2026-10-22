'Ramayana' to follow pay-per-view model on JioHotstar

Ramayana: Part One is a two-part live-action adaptation of Valmiki's epic.

The film stars Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal are also part of the cast.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English on November 5.

The second part is set for Diwali 2027.